AFC Fylde manager is ready for quickfire Bank Holiday fixtures

There have been no midweek games between the first three Saturdays of the season but the National League is sticking with its tradition of staging a full programme on the August Bank Holiday.

It means a rapid turnaround for Fylde, who will start preparing to welcome Southport to Mill Farm on Monday as soon as today’s match at Hereford has finished.

Bentley told The Gazette: “We’ll use the time wisely on the journey home from Hereford to look at Southport, pick up any bits and pieces we can and put some plans in place.”

AFC Fylde manager Jim Bentley Picture: Steve McLellan

There will be little time to work on those plans, with just one day between the matches.

Bentley continued: “We’ll be in on Sunday but it will be a recovery day for those who played at Hereford.

“We’ll do a debrief on that game and we’ll get some training into those who didn’t play.”

Bentley admits going a full week between games early in the season has been something of a shock to the system.

“It does seem a long wait between games at a time of year we’re used to going Saturday-Tuesday,” he said.

“They are giving themselves space to slip games in, in case matches are called off because of Covid.

“It does make it difficult to build momentum, though, but we just accept it and get on with it.”