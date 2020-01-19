AFC Fylde manager Jim Bentley rues Coasters’ display as they lose to Torquay United

AFC Fylde boss Jim Bentley was left to rue ‘fine margins’ after watching his side slip to another defeat.

The Coasters were beaten 3-2 by Torquay United at Mill Farm despite seeing new signing Tom Walker mark his debut by scoring the game’s opening goal.

However, goals from Asa Hall and Jamie Reid put the visitors in front at half-time, after which Ben Whitfield extended their lead to two goals on the hour mark.

Jordan Williams pulled a goal back for Fylde but they were unable to snatch an equaliser despite creating opportunities.

Defeat leaves them third-bottom of the National League table with a third of the season remaining.

They are three points adrift of a Dagenham and Redbridge side outside of the relegation places on goal difference.

“A lot of our games recently have been tight, and it was like that today – but we came up short in the odd part here and there,” Bentley said afterwards.

“We expect our players to be a bit more aggressive, as unfortunately the fine margins come into play.

“It was a fantastic first goal from Tom Walker on his debut, but unfortunately we let ourselves down in areas.

“We kept plugging away, and we created loads of chances – and should have made it 2-2.

“We got back to 3-2, we huffed and puffed, and on reflection, we’ve come up short in most areas today.”