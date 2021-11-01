AFC Fylde manager's pride following victory against Gateshead

Goals from David Perkins and Joe Piggott gave the Coasters a 2-0 victory against Gateshead at Mill Farm to remain four points clear of Brackley Town at the top of National League North.

That made it back-to-back wins, having beaten Spennymoor Town in midweek after losing to Farsley Celtic 10 days ago.

Speaking after Saturday’s win, Bentley said: “I think it’s a sign of a good side when you can bounce back from a little bump in the road, which we had this time last week at Farsley.

Jim Bentley gets his message across during AFC Fylde's defeat of Gateshead Picture: Steve McLellan

“We played against two very good sides at the level in Spennymoor and Gateshead, two teams that – when we’ve looked over them and the results they have had – you think will be there or thereabouts this season.

“To win 2-0 on Tuesday (against Spennymoor), you want to back that up today and it’s a difficult game for us.

“Gateshead are a very good side and you’ve got to take everything into consideration.

“They haven’t played for 12 days, so they are going to be fresh, and it’s our third game in a week.

“You could see evidence of that in the second half when they are chasing to try and get themselves back in the game.

“We’ve lost two to injury, we’ve got players running on empty, but the big thing for me – apart from the three points and a clean sheet again – is the desire, the determination and the attitude.

“The way they have gone about their business today, they have all put a shift in – every one of them.”