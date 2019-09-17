AFC Fylde must show 'horrible' side says boss Dave Challinor

Dave Challinor says his AFC Fylde side must demonstrate some of the characteristics he showed as a player if they are to turn around their worrying recent form.

Challinor’s men were widely tipped to compete for the title in the National League this season but slumped into the bottom four with Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at high-flying Yeovil Town, extending their winless run to seven games.

Fylde were given another mountain to climb when they found themselves two goals down after 14 minutes.

Half-time sub Kurt Willoughby pulled one back in an improved second half.

But although the striker went on to complete his brace, it proved no more than a consolation as Yeovil had by then added a third.

Speaking post-match, Challinor said his side must show a tougher side if they are to climb back up the table.

He said: “If I was told before the game we’d concede three goals I would have told you it would have been difficult to get anything from the game – and that’s proven to be the case.

“As pleased as I am with our second-half performance, I’m equally displeased with how we played in the first half.

“You need to show character from minute one. When you come away from home, you’ve got to show a willingness to compete and do the horrible things.

“Whether players think they don’t have to do those things because we want to play a certain way I don’t know ,but that’s not the case at all.

“You say what goes on out there on the pitch is a reflection of me. As a footballer I wasn’t great but I could throw it a long way, I’d be willing to put my head in and put my body on the line. We’ve got to do that.

“Second half, we played some decent stuff. We’ve run round, we’ve chased lost causes and we played some good football in their half of the pitch. The second goal is a brilliant goal.

“But we’ve given ourselves too much to do once again.

“I haven’t seen the stats but I’m guessing they didn’t have many shots on target, yet we’ve still conceded three goals.

“Don’t get me wrong, they’re a good team. I watched them last week against Halifax and that was the best I’ve seen so far this season.

“But we watched videos and we knew how they want to play. We knew they’d press.”