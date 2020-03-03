AFC Fylde offer to Notts County fans ahead of third attempt to stage fixture

AFC Fylde have offered a deal to Notts County fans who bought tickets for either of the postponed games between the two clubs.

A full refund, as well as a complimentary ticket for tonight’s National League fixture at Mill Farm, is on offer to Magpies’ supporters affected by either call-off.

In addition, the Coasters are also funding two coaches for County fans travelling to the Fylde coast this evening.

AFC Fylde chief executive, Jonty Castle, said: “We wholeheartedly accept that the supporters are not at fault for the match being postponed and we hope this offer is reflective of that.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone for the rearranged fixture on Tuesday, when we hope to finally get this game on.”

In terms of claiming a ticket refund, everyone who purchased tickets on the day or online will be refunded.

Many of those who paid by cash or card on the day have already been refunded, but those who haven’t will either need to produce their original match ticket at the ticket office to claim their refund or ring the club’s ticket office.

In terms of claiming the free ticket, everyone who attended either match and paid for a ticket will need to produce the original match ticket or have proof of purchase. They will then be issued with a free ticket.

The Coasters will be setting up a separate ticket processing area for this particular fixture.

They have asked all visiting supporters to arrive as early as possibly in order to help facilitate this.

A statement issued by the Coasters added: “As a community-based club, Fylde recognise that it’s the supporters who are most affected by late postponements, and as such we felt we needed to do something. The chairman, David Haythornthwaite (pictured), has been upset by what he considers unfair criticism of the club and wanted to do something personally to try and rectify the situation.”

It’s hoped that tonight’s game will be third time lucky after the original fixture in January was called off because of a waterlogged pitch.

The same fate befell the rearranged match last Tuesday. The pitch passed two afternoon inspections but the game was called off 55 minutes before kick-off following further rain.