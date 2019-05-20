AFC Fylde owner David Haythornthwaite quips: Win the FA Cup and we've got the set

David Haythornwaite joked his AFC Fylde side are now just an FA Cup win away from an unprecedented Treble.

The Coasters’ 1-0 win in yesterday’s FA Trophy final at Wembley means they have become the first non-league club to claim both the Trophy and the FA Vase.

And owner Haythornthwaite says the Coasters just need to pick up the FA Cup to complete the set. “I think we’ve got a record now, which is going to take a long time to be broken,” he said.

“Now we just need to live long enough and get the FA Cup so we’ll have all three,

“They laughed at Wigan doing that, so why can’t we do it? But we’ve got the two now and that’s a great achievement.”

Most pleasing for Haythornwaite was not just that Fylde won but also the manner in which they achieved it.

“I was pleased with how we played,” he added. “First half we were fantastic and that’s how we play – that’s our game.

“We could have been 3-0 up at half-time but we didn’t take our chances and you’re thinking it’s not going to be our day.

“But then they hit the woodwork three times and you start to think it will be your day. It proved to be.

“I think coming to Wembley last week absolutely helped the players because it just settled the nerves a little bit.

“They wanted to put what they thought was a wrong right and all those things added up for us.

“We’ll have headaches on Monday, there’s no doubt about that. If we don’t, then there’s something wrong.”

It was no surprise Fylde’s matchwinning goal came from their talisman Danny Rowe, who curled a delightful 25-yard free-kick into the top corner of Orient’s net.

It was a much better display from the striker, who had suffered an off-day in the previous weekend’s play-off final defeat to Salford City.

Haythornwaite said: “I said last week I didn’t think we turned up and he didn’t turn up. He’s our talisman but on this occasion he stepped up when it mattered.

“I did think he was due one – he missed about three last week! But he delivered on the big day, which is what you want your main striker to do.”