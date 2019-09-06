AFC Fylde owner’s vote of confidence for Coasters’ boss Dave Challinor after Stockport County defeat

AFC Fylde chairman David Haythornthwaite is confident Dave Challinor can turn around the Coasters’ fortunes.

Despite being among the favourites for promotion from the National League, the Mill Farm club have endured a frustrating start to the campaign.

Challinor’s men have won just two league games from nine, leaving them in 18th place in the table.

Fylde are likely to drop even further down the table this weekend as they don’t play; their scheduled game against Barnet was postponed due to international call-ups.

“Whilst we are all disappointed not to be higher up in the table at this stage, the signs are there that we’re heading in the right direction,” Haythornthwaite said.

“Whilst we couldn’t add that all-important second goal against Stockport County on Tuesday (which Fylde lost 2-1), I was delighted with our performance.

“Apart from that 10-minute spell when they scored their goals, I think we controlled the game from start to finish.

“The two goals we conceded probably summed up our luck at the moment, but full credit to the players, who never gave up and almost pulled off a deserved comeback.

“On another night we would have come away with three points, but Stockport defended very well as Hartlepool did a couple of weeks ago.

“We have definitely seen a different approach this year from our opposition and we are going to have to adapt to that.

“Not many teams want to give us a game of football in its purest sense.

“But I thought Ryan Croasdale and Jordan Williams were absolutely outstanding against Stockport and Jordan in particular worked like a trojan – he could be the signing of the season if he continues.

“But the whole team spirit was good, and If we can perform like we did on Tuesday, and tighten up our defence, then we’ll soon be right back up there.”

Challinor, meanwhile, believes Tuesday night’s defeat at Edgeley Park was a result that sums up his side’s season so far.

He said: “I can’t sit and defend people and ultimately look stupid because our decision-making at the back end of the pitch needs to get much better.

“But at the minute it seems every shot on target ends up in the back of our net and that has to stop.

“It’s difficult because are we defending poorly? No we’re not. We’re making real, real basic errors which are culminating in the ball ending in the back of our net.

“You can analyse and over-analyse but against Stockport you could say we defended quite well for the first goal by showing the winger inside but he has a shot which hits someone’s heel and goes in the opposite corner.

“From where I was standing, it looked as though it went in really slowly and I’m thinking ‘maybe the keeper should save it’. But I don’t know, I’m just speculating from seeing it from this angle.

“The second goal, again it’s a ball forward which (Scott) Duxbury should stay with his player but Kyle (Jameson), for a player of his speed should never be on his backside.

“If he’s on his bum, that says he’s not defended it very well. He goes to ground which gives them an overload. They do their best to mess it up but we inexplicably put it in our own net.

“I think it just sums up how things are going for us at the moment.”