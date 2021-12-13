AFC Fylde paid the price for their first-half display at Darlington FC
Jim Bentley pulled no punches after seeing his AFC Fylde team knocked off the summit in National League North.
The Coasters surrendered top spot as they lost 1-0 at Darlington FC, seeing them leapfrogged by Brackley Town.
Bentley’s players now have a fortnight’s break from league action with Solihull Moors visiting Mill Farm in the FA Trophy next weekend.
Bentley said: “We’ve had a little bit of what we’ve seen in some of the other away games this season.
Read More
“We’ve come away to a team that’s well backed, the crowd are behind them.
“We’re a big scalp, we’re top of the table, we’re a full-time outfit, and we’re there to be shot at.
“Sometimes, it’s not going to be how it’s been in training, where we’re playing really nice football and we’re all getting excited about how we’re going to play.
“Certainly first half, we didn’t win enough first headers, second headers, second balls, tackles. I thought the opposition wanted it a little bit more than us.
“We were looking to the referee for decisions on fouls or throw-ins. I thought we looked a weak outfit in the first half.
“We lacked leadership. We’re missing a couple of key players. Perks (David Perkins) coming on second half, I thought we looked a lot better in that department, but we lost the game in the first half.
“We’ve huffed and puffed second half without creating loads of chances.”
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking here