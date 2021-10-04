AFC Fylde pair are closing in on a comeback from injury

Both former Blackpool players are nursing leg injuries but could resume training with the squad this week.

Manager Jim Bentley updated The Gazette on the pair and said: “Both are up and running and we’re talking a matter of days before they are ready for full training after their rehabilitation.

“Philly is slightly ahead as his is a ligament problem, whereas Nathan’s is muscular and we don’t really want to risk any sort of setback for him.

AFC Fylde's Nathan Shaw is nearing full fitness Picture: AFC Fylde

“We could see Danny back next week and I don’t think Nathan will be too far behind but we don’t want to rush it.”

The Fylde players had a rare weekend off, while most National League North clubs were in FA Cup third qualifying round action.

Some rival clubs who, like Fylde, were knocked out in the previous round did manage to rearrange a league fixture for Saturday.

Bentley would have loved to do so too, potentially strengthening their position at the top of the table, though Fylde were unsuccessful in finding opponents for a home or away match.

Instead, the manager resisted the temptation to train over the weekend.

He explained: “We’ve given them a harder week and we did an 11 v 11 over 90 minutes on Thursday. That was good and the players needed it.

“We gave them the weekend off, which they don’t get very often, and I went to watch the Chorley game against Bradford Park Avenue.”

Fylde return to league action on Saturday at Alfreton Town, who currently occupy a play-off place.

The Coasters responded positively to their FA Cup defeat at Spennymoor Town by maintaining their unbeaten start to the league campaign with a 2-1 home victory over Kidderminster Harriers the weekend before last.

It was a welcome boost ahead of the two-week break between fixtures and Bentley said: “It was a tough game against Kidderminster as we knew it would be.

“We could have created more opportunities but Stephen Dobbie came on and scored the winner.

“Kidderminster will take points off a lot of teams and will get better, so it’s a good three points for us.”