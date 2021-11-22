AFC Fylde players had to battle for AFC Telford United victory

The Coasters maintained their place at the top of National League North thanks to a 2-1 win at the New Bucks Head.

Defeat saw Telford drop to the foot of the table despite taking an early lead through Jason Oswell, who played under Bentley at Morecambe.

However, goals either side of the break from Joe Piggott were sufficient to give Fylde three points.

Joe Piggott scored twice for AFC Fylde Picture: Steve McLellan

Speaking to the club website afterwards, Bentley said: “The last couple of results on the road hadn’t been good enough and we drew last week at home.

“It was important you get back to winning ways as soon as you can.

“We’ve looked over them (Telford). They have had a difficult start and haven’t got the results they want but, if they play like they play today, there will be no problems.

“From our point of view, we weren’t good enough first half. We had a couple of opportunities but they looked a threat.

“They could have got more than the one goal they got but, again, we’re disappointed in regards to how we conceded.

“We had a little bit of a wobble but we’re missing quite a lot of experience at the minute – Chris Neal, Alex Whitmore and David Perkins – and we were up against it at times.

“Half-time comes and we’ve had some stern words with them and we’ve reacted in the right manner – and that’s key.

“If you’re going to be successful, and you’re going to have a go at half-time, ask them to raise their standards, show a little bit more and be more like we expect, sometimes players or teams can go the other way, feel sorry for themselves and get caught up in it, but we reacted in the right manner.

“Straight from the kick-off, we were on the front foot, we got forward and we created opportunities.

“Thankfully for us, we got the goal right on half-time but got a deserved second and we could have got a few more.

“We’ve had to stand up and be counted but that’s what happens when you come away from home and we’re there to be shot at.”