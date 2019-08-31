AFC Fylde players have hard work ahead of them according to boss Dave Challinor

Dave Challinor says hard work is the only tonic for AFC Fylde’s mixed start to the National League season.

The Coasters sit in 14th place in the table after seven games, having suffered recent back-to-back 4-1 defeats.

Fylde put an end to that run on Bank Holiday Monday when they laboured to a goalless draw at home to Harrogate Town, but travel to Bromley today looking to pick up just their third win of the season.

When asked how to resolve Fylde’s poor form, Challinor told The Gazette: “By working hard, as with everything in life.

“There’s not a special ingredient that changes things, it’s about working at things.

“You can potentially tweak things a little bit and look at different combinations and different ways of playing, but they all require hard work, dedication and belief to go and put it into practice.

“I suppose, in the environment of a competitive football match, things that happen in training aren’t always re-enacted on a Saturday afternoon.

“What we’ve got to do is make sure what we see in training during the week is shown on the pitch during the match.

“Hopefully that manifests itself in good performances and results turning round and us getting back on the winning trail.”

Today’s opponents have started the season well, sitting second in the table while remaining unbeaten.

“They have started well but it’s a tough place to go anyway with the 3G pitch and long travel,” Challinor added.

“They recruited really well in the summer and I fancied them to be up there in with a shout.

“They’ve started brightly which will make it extra tough but I believe in the group we’ve got.

“If we’re at it, we can compete with any team in the division.

“That’s not changed because we’ve had a couple of results that haven’t gone well for us. We go into it really positive.”