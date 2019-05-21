AFC Fylde players were all outstanding says man of match Nick Haughton

Attacking midfielder Nick Haughton put in a man of the match performance in AFC Fylde’s FA Trophy win over Leyton Orient at Wembley.

The former Fleetwood Town man was at the heart of the Coasters’ attacking play until coming off with cramp late in the second half.

Haughton won the man of the match award as Dave Challinor’s men put the disappointment of the previous weekend’s play-off final defeat to Salford City behind them,.

Haughton said: “I thought we were all outstanding – from the first minute we did well.

“We defended well against a good Leyton Orient team, who are strong all over the pitch.

“The manager said we needed to get off to a good start and I thought we did that.

“We had a lot of chances and were disappointed we didn’t take them because we should have gone in at half-time with a lead.

“They came out much better in the second half and we had to dig deep. The lads at the back did really well.

“As a team we did well. The midfield was excellent.

“You know what you get from Danny Philliskirk and Ryan Croasdale – they rat in midfield and pass the ball well.

“We were disappointed last week not to get over the line, so all the lads were hungry in this one.

“I thought we owed it to the fans and the manager to get a victory. There is nowhere better to win than at Wembley.”

Haughton was full of praise for Danny Rowe, who scored the winner with a pinpoint free-kick on the hour.

It was awarded for a foul on Alex Reid, Rowe beating the wall and leaving the Orient keeper rooted to his line.

Haughton said: “I was confident Danny would score. Anywhere around the edge of the box he is capable of scoring.

“He has got great power with his free-kicks and is accurate with them. It was a great feeling to see it go in.”