AFC Fylde players were worthy of victory against Gloucester City

Joe Piggott’s first-half goal gave the Coasters a 1-0 victory against Gloucester City at Mill Farm on Saturday.

That extended their unbeaten start to the National League North campaign with 23 points from nine games.

It also saw them reclaim top spot in National League North with Brackley Town being on FA Cup duty.

Jim Bentley celebrated another three points for AFC Fylde Picture: Steve McLellan

Speaking after their win over Gloucester, Bentley said: “I thought it was a good performance, I think it’s a thoroughly deserved three points.

“Gloucester have got better since Lee (Mansell), the manager’s, gone in there and they have made some good signings.

“Over the course of the 90-plus minutes, I think we have dominated possession, I think we have had more chances, but unfortunately for us, we couldn’t just get that second one that just takes the nerves out of everyone.

“While it’s at 1-0, the opposition will always throw caution to the wind and there were a couple of little moments at the end when they were getting free-kicks, balls in the box, and things like that.

“Apart from the miss right on half-time, I don’t think Chris Neal (Fylde keeper) has been really tested but, going the other way, we could have scored quite a few more.

“We got the important one through ‘The Pig’ (Piggott) and it was nice to see him scoring.

“He’s a decent player. He will get goals for us, I’m sure, so it’s a good win for us.”

For all the Coasters’ dominance on Saturday, they did squander further scoring chances.

Unsurprisingly, it’s an area in which Bentley wants to see an improvement.

He said: “We just can’t get that second one that’s maybe going to get the opposition to come on to us a little bit more and make it a little bit easier to exploit.

“I can hear a couple of moans and groans at times when we’re playing it backwards or sideways.

“Sometimes, when teams put 10 outfield players behind the ball, you can’t go through them. You’ve got to work the ball side to side and try and drag the opposition out.”