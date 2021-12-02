AFC Fylde president Dai Davis pays tribute to club stalwart Bob Davey

A former chairman and secretary of Wesham FC, Davey played a key role in its 1988 amalgamation to form Kirkham and Wesham, the club which ultimately became AFC Fylde.

The recipient of a Lancashire FA long service award in 2009, Bob continued to serve his beloved Coasters in the role of matchday secretary until last month.

Bob Davey gave great service to Wesham, Kirkham and Wesham and AFC Fylde Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

Davis says the planned tribute to Davey ahead of kick-off at Saturday’s home game against Blyth Spartans will be an emotional occasion.

Dai recalled: “I first met Bob when I was playing for Kirkham and he was affiliated to Wesham. It was when a legend of my club, Dick Robinson, and a legend of Wesham, Bob, got together that the amalgamation happened.

“When I became chairman in 1993 I started to have a lot of dealings with Bob, who was one of those real stalwarts who would give his all to every job he did. He’d been in the Navy and worked for BAe, but Bob made sure he did just as good a job cleaning the changing rooms, selling raffle tickets or doing a jumble sale.

“All the time he was battling cancer he didn’t speak about it and just carried on. He loved his football and we enjoyed the journey together, going to Wembley three times.

“His devotion and input were always great and it was a pleasure to have known him, which I think would be the common opinion. The tribute on Saturday will be tearful because he was held in such esteem.”