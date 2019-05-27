AFC Fylde put season ticket plans in place for the 2019/20 campaign

AFC Fylde have announced details of season ticket offers for the 2019/20 National League season.

The new campaign will see the Coasters aiming to go one better after missing out in the promotion play-off final against Salford City.

Season tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, both online and in the club shop, with existing season tickets able to be renewed until 5pm on June 22, after which they will go on general sale.

There will be an ‘early bird’ discount period which expires at 5pm on July 6 but, in some cases, these will not be available online and fans will have to purchase them at the club shop.

However, the club has also revealed details of new initiatives for the upcoming season.

The first of these is the new ‘West Stand Family Plan’ with a newly-designated area in Block F at Mill Farm set aside specifically for families.

It means parents can purchase an adult and a junior season ticket for U16s for £260, rising to £285 after the early bird deadline.

Additional U16s can be added on for as little as £80 each, meaning a saving of £100 compared to last season.

There is also a ‘West Stand Economy’ package which will see the seating area in Black G made available at a reduced cost.

The Coasters have also devised season tickets for those fans aged between 16 and 21 who are not yet in full-time employment.

Subsidised standing season tickets will be available at the cost of £69 each but anyone wishing to purchase one must go into the club with the relevant proof of age.

There are also plans for the club to introduce a dedicated singing section at Mill Farm for the new season.

That is scheduled to be located in the East Stand with further information due to be released in due course following consultation with various supporters groups.

A club statement said: “As our fanbase develops and we continue to grow as a football club, creating a great matchday atmosphere is something we recognise is an area we have been lacking and need to improve upon.”

Details of hospitality season tickets for the 2019/20 season will be announced early this week.

They will also be on sale to the public from Wednesday onwards.