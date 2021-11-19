AFC Fylde re-sign Preston North End youngster on loan

The midfielder has returned on a deal until January 2 after a spell with the Coasters last month, one which ended through injury.

In that first spell, Walker grabbed a late goal at Alfreton Town to earn Jim Bentley’s side a point on the road.

Ethan Walker is back on loan at AFC Fylde Picture: Steve McLellan

Having recovered from injury, Walker scored twice for North End in their 3-2 Central League Cup win against Fleetwood Town in midweek.

Fylde boss Bentley said: “Ethan did well in his last loan move with us and was showing signs of getting even better.

“He scored a good goal away at Alfreton, was training really well, and we were looking to extend his loan before he, unfortunately, got injured.

“He returned to Preston, got himself back fit, and we are really pleased that he has resigned for us on loan.”