AFC Fylde’s FA Trophy progress cannot distract from their bid to escape National League relegation

AFC Fylde boss Jim Bentley insists an FA Trophy win against Harrogate Town tomorrow is no substitute for success in the league.

The Coasters can take one step nearer a return to Wembley with victory in tomorrow’s home quarter-final – in contrast to their National League form, which sees them second-bottom without a win since November.

They face a tough task, however, with Harrogate currently sitting second in non-league’s top flight.

Bentley said: “First and foremost we have to stay in the division, that’s the most important thing as it stands at the minute.

“Yes, we want to win every game we go into. We want to win on Saturday, we’re the holders.

“It’s a big game for us and sometimes that little bit of a morale boost or the confidence from a win can give you a shot in the arm.

“We’re hoping that’s going to be the case on Saturday. We want to get back to the final and retain the trophy.

“But in my opinion the biggest thing for me is staying in the division this season.

“We’ve got lots of football to come. This is the next game that’s up and coming and it could be one of them where you get the win and it gives you a little boost.

“It can put you on a little bit of a run. If we can get a run going in the league, then happy days. And then if we can get to the final, it’s better again.”

With Storm Jorge on its way at the weekend, it may be another challenging time for the groundstaff at Mill Farm.

The Coasters have carried out pitch improvements over the last few days following Tuesday’s postponement against Notts County.

Bentley added: “The groundstaff did all they could to get that game on.

“They had the covers off when they could and would cover it when it was raining.

“They were in from five in the morning.

“In the end it was called off because of a bit of the pitch just in front of the dugouts.

“There has been a lot going on over the last 24-36 hours since the Notts County game was postponed.

“It’s had new turf put on it and there is an operation to try to make it playable and get it right.

“We can’t afford to call any more games off. As a club we’re doing all we can to repair it and make it right.

“If we don’t, we could be looking at a Saturday, Tuesday, Thursday scenario.

“That’s not sustainable with where we are in the division. We need the rest and recovery time between games.

“It’s important we try and get games played as soon as possible because they’re backing up.”

Dan Bradley would have missed Tuesday’s game but is likely to be available, while Nick Haughton is still being managed through matches.

Kurt Willoughby is back from a loan spell at York City and everything has gone to plan in regard to the striker’s time away.

Bentley said: “When we came in, Kurt had a hernia operation and he’s come back training. He was getting better and better in training.

“He was playing the odd 10, 15, 20 minutes. I think he played half an hour in one game.

“He went out and he’s been getting 90 minutes, and suddenly he started to get his mojo back by scoring a few goals.

“That was the whole plan – to get himself up and firing. If he did that, there was the opportunity to come back and stake a claim here.

“That’s the case now because he’s done well and he’s back in our squad.”