AFC Fylde sign defender Alex Whitmore

AFC Fylde have signed central defender Alex Whitmore following his departure from Grimsby Town.RE

READ MORE: New Fylde signing Mark Yeates can't wait to link up with Danny Rowe

The 23-year-old from Tyneside is a product of Burnley’s youth system.

A series of loans arranged by the Turf Moor club granted him experience of the National League with Chester and Dover, and of the Football League with Morecambe and Bury.

He made a permanent move to Chesterfield, then of League Two, in January last year and moved on to Grimsby last summer.

Whitmore made 35 appearances for the Mariners last season, 31 of them in League Two, and scored his only goal in the penultimate game at Notts County.

On signing for the Coasters, he told the club’s official website: “Off the back of AFC Fylde’s last season, the intention will be to do one more this season and get promoted.

“I’m somebody who tries their best to give everything they’ve got. I wear my heart on my sleeve and I pride myself on keeping the ball out of the back of the net.”

“Where I take real pride is the clean sheets and doing the horrible nitty-gritty side of it that sometimes doesn’t get seen.”

With 89 appearances in the Football League already under his belt, the decision to sign Whitmore was a straightforward one for Coasters boss Dave Challinor.

He said: “His experience is a massive plus, having played at our level on loan spells. But for someone of his age to have the experience he does in the Football Lague is brilliant.

“He fits in perfectly what we do and how we want to play, and we’ve given ourselves good options by bringing in himself and Kyle (Jameson).

“Last year we went to a three at the back and on occasions we may do that next season, and Alex’s arrival gives us great flexibility.”

After last month’s arrival of Jameson on his release by West Bromwich Albion, Whitmore is the second new centre-half to arrive at Mill Farm this summer.

Fellow defender Tom Brewitt has joined Morecambe on his release from Fylde and Challinor has admitted he expects to lose last season’s ever-present Jordan Tunnicliffe, who is out of contract.