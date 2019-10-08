AFC Fylde sign former Blackpool captain Andy Taylor

AFC Fylde have signed former Blackpool defender Andy Taylor on a short- term deal ahead of this evening’s home game with Chesterfield.

Taylor, 33, left Oldham in the summer, having made 15 League Two appearances last season, and has been training with the Coasters for the past few weeks.

Having started his career with hometown club Blackburn, Taylor has topped 300 League appearances.

After stints with QPR, Crewe, Huddersfield, Tranmere and Sheffield United, Taylor spent four years at Walsall and made 159 appearances.

This was followed by two seasons at Bloomfield Road, where he was briefly on loan a decade earlier.

Taylor made 45 appearances during that promotion season under Gary Bowyer but managed only seven during the following campaign in League One.

Taylor said of his latest move: “I’ve been in with the group for a couple of weeks and have played a reserve game, so I’ve been itching to get the deal done and get back to playing football.

“I spent a bit of time with Doncaster in pre-season but that didn’t materialise. Since then it’s been about keeping myself fit, being in the gym and out running.

“I’ve always described myself as an attacking left-back. I enjoy getting forward and look to make things happen in the opposition box.”

“First and foremost I’m a defender, of course, so I pride myself on looking after that left side.”

“I’m here to work hard and enjoy my football, so whatever I can bring to the group is great.”

Taylor will wear the number 16 shirt and is available for tonight’s clash with Chesterfield.