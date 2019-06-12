AFC Fylde sign former Blackpool midfielder Mark Yeates

AFC Fylde have signed creative midfielder Mark Yeates from National League rivals Eastleigh

The 34-year-old former Blackpool player has amassed over 500 senior appearances from the Premier League to the National League.

Yeates had a fine season with Fylde's fellow National League play-off contenders, registering 26 assists.

One of those assists was in Eastleigh's play-off semi-final against Salford City, who won on penalties before defeating the Coasters at Wembley.

Since starting his career with Tottenham 17 years ago, the Irishman has played for 13 Football League clubs, including a 12-month stint at Blackpool from January 2016.

He has spent the past two seasons with Eastleigh, who had offered a new contract.

Yeates said of his new club: "With the way they try to play football and the whole set-up, it's a club going in the right direction and all this made me want to sign.

“My two years at Eastleigh have been very productive, but with the signings that have been made at Fylde I’d like to think I can help people put the ball in the back of the net.”

Fylde boss Dave Challinor said: "Mark can play in a number of positions, which is always something we look for.

“We wanted to add more goals to the team and creation of goals, and he certainly brings that. He’ll definitely pitch in and add to what is an already strong forward line.

“Yeatesy has had a great career, but ultimately last year he made over 40 appearances and his record of assists was well documented.”