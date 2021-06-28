AFC Fylde sign former Port Vale, Accrington Stanley and Carlisle United midfielder Luke Joyce

The 33-year-old has joined the Coasters on a one-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months, as his contract expires at Port Vale

Joyce has made 131 appearances in all competitions over three years at the League Two club.

Luke Joyce is welcomed to AFC Fylde by manager Jim Bentley (right) and chief executive Jonty Castle

The deep-lying midfielder, who came through the Wigan Athletic youth system, has more than 500 EFL appearances to his name over 15 years, mostly with Carlisle United and Accrington Stanley.

Joyce becomes Fylde's fourth signing of the close-season as manager Jim Bentley continues to recruit youth and experience. The other new arrivals are the veteran frontman Stephen Dobbie, the young former Blackpool winger Nathan Shaw and teenaged goalkeeper Bobby Jones.

Of the Joyce deal, Bentley told the club website: "This is a real big signing for the football club. Luke has proved to be one of the best midfielders in League Two over many seasons.

"His stats are phenomenal, he’s an excellent professional and is very well respected within the game. I’m really pleased to have him on board and I’m sure the AFC Fylde supporters will enjoy watching him play this coming season."