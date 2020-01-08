AFC Fylde sign midfielder Tom Walker from Salford City

AFC Fylde have signed attacking midfielder Tom Walker from League Two club Salford City on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

READ MORE: Danny Rowe on Fylde transfer list

The 24-year-old, who has moved to Mill Farm for an undisclosed fee, scored against the Coasters over Christmas while on loan at Stockport County.

Walker said of the move to Fylde: "It's a great club going forward and you can see the ambition to be in the Football League. I had a good time helping Salford to get there and I hope to do exactly the same here."

The initial challenge is to help Fylde climb out of the relegation zone and he added: "I'm prepared for the fight. There are quite a few players here who should be playing higher in my opinion. They have a great squad and you can see the quality. We just need to dig deep now and start to look forward."

On the day Fylde announced the transfer-listing of all-time record goalscorer Danny Rowe, Coasters fans will welcome Walker's attacking instincts.

He said: "I'm attacking-minded. I can play behind a striker and I'm comfortable on both wings. I just want to get on the ball and make things happen."

Walker came through the youth ranks at Bolton Wanderers, where he made 18 Championship appearances.

A loan spell at Bury was followed by a drop into non-league with Stockport and FC United before he joined hometown club Salford City in January 2018.

His 38 National League appearances last season helped Salford to clinch promotion via their play-off final win over Fylde, in which he was an unused substitute, and Walker has since played four times for the Ammies in League Two.

He returned to Stockport on loan in October and scored five times in 15 National League appearances, playing his final game for the Hatters in Saturday's defeat by Boreham Wood.

Fylde boss Jim Bentley said: “Tom’s quite adaptable. He can play out wide, he can play in the 10 role and he can play in the three-man midfield.

“He’s one of them that can play anywhere and that’s another real positive for us - he’s not just a one-trick pony."