AFC Fylde sign Stockport defender Jamie Stott

The clubs have agreed a season-long deal, though National League Stockport can recall the 23-year-old in January.

The left-sided centre-back, 23, is Fylde boss Jim Bentley’s fifth summer signing.

Jamie Stott joins Fylde targeting his second promotion from National League North

A product of the youth system at Oldham Athletic, where he gained EFL experience in League One and League Two, Stott enjoyed a hugely successful 2018/19 campaign on loan at Stockport, helping the club to win the National League North title and collecting their young player of the year award.

Returning to Edgeley Park on a two-year deal last summer, Stott played 13 times for the Hatters last season in the National League and FA Cup.

His loan moves while on Oldham’s books include three stints at Stockport, two at Curzon Ashton and one at Fylde in 2017.

Manager Bentley told the club website: “We are really pleased to have Jamie in the building. He is someone who has been on our radar for some time, and we feel that his qualities suit the way that we want to play.

“He has experienced a title-winning season at this level with Stockport, so has a good understanding of what it takes to get out of this division. Those are the types of characters that we want at this football club.

“Not only that, he is a left-footed centre back, which are hard to come by at this level.

“He is a good character and professional and knows the club already from his previous loan spell .

“And although he has had interest from National League clubs, we are pleased he has decided to play for us.”

“I’d like to thank Stockport County for allowing Jamie to join us and I have no doubt that he will be a success during his time here.”

Stott said: “Once I heard of the interest from Fylde and the gaffer I wanted to join and show what I can do.

“Last time I played in this league I went up and the aim is to do it again.”