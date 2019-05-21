AFC Fylde sign Stockport defender Scott Duxbury

Two days after ending the season with a Wembley triumph, AFC Fylde have already started to prepare for the 2019/20 campaign with their first summer signing.

Fylde boss Dave Challinor has signed left-back Scott Duxbury from Stockport County on a two-year deal, with the option of a third.

The 23-year-old is a former Preston youth player who first joined Stockport in 2013. After a stint with Northwich Victoria in 2015/16, he returned to the Hatters and has gone on to make 204 appearances for a club who will be Fylde's league rivals next season following promotion as champions of National League North.

Challinor said: “He’s a young player with good experience and comes from a team with plenty of expectation, so he can deal with that side of it.

“He’s played over 200 league games at National League North level, and we are confident that we can continue to develop him and make him better.

“He’ll be helped by going from part-time to full-time. He has ability now but having him on the training pitch full-time will give us a great chance to develop him.”

The Fylde boss was able to watch Duxbury at close quarters in March, when he played in both legs of the FA Trophy semi-final between the clubs, and Challinor added: “There was plenty of interest in him and we’re delighted he’s chosen us. He has the belief that we’ll be up there challenging again next year.”

Duxbury said of his move: “It’s class and I’m looking forward to the new challenge. The club have a good plan in place, and I want to be part of that and push on.

"After being at Stockport for so long it was a difficult decision for me to make, but it was in my best interest and going full-time will help me push on.”

Asked what he will bring to the Coasters side, Duxbury added: "I like to get forward but also be solid defensively. I want to work hard and prove to the fans how good of a player I am."