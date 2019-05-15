AFC Fylde striker Danny Rowe admits his future is uncertain

Danny Rowe admitted he does not know what his future holds as the AFC Fylde striker stressed his ambition is to play in the Football League.

READ MORE: Players won't go back to Wembley if their attitude is not right warns Fylde boss Challinor

Rowe, 29, was the National League player of the year and won the golden boot thanks to his 27 goals.

But he could not fire AFC Fylde to League Two as they lost 3-0 to Salford City in Saturday’s play-off final at Wembley.

But after missing out on a promotion to the Football League Rowe stressed he still wants to play at that level.

After five seasons with the Coasters, Rowe says he is yet to talk to chairman David Haythornthwaite or manager Dave Challinor about his future.

But he is set to feature in the FA Trophy final against National League champions Leyton Orient back at Wembley this Sunday.

Asked if Fylde fans can expect him to lead the line in the 2019/20 season, Rowe answered: “I cannot really tell you.

“I don’t know what the chairman, manager or anyone thinks.

“I’ve always said I want to play in the Football League.

“It would have been great on Saturday if we had won. I could not really answer your question, to be honest.

“I do want to play in the Football League, it’s as simple as that.

“I think everyone in our dressing room feels the same.

“I’m not saying everyone wants to leave – it’s just that everyone has the ambition to play higher and I’m the same.”

But for Rowe, who has another year left on his contract, the aim for Fylde next season will to go one better.

He said: “As the chairman has said, if we had got promoted it would have been a few years earlier than the plan (owner Haythornthaite’s expressed target is to be in the EFL by 2022).

“Last year we were beaten in the eliminator, this year in the final so we are getting closer.

“The team has to improve and the chairman wants to go up, so that is the aim.”

Fylde returned to training yesterday ahead of their second successive weekend at Wembley and manager Dave Challinor wants his players to learn from the defeat by Salford City.

He said: “I think you have got to be realistic and disappointed but use it as motivation.

“I don’t think there is any way you could be clever enough to say that this will never happen again.

“Football is a unique sport that can put you on a rollercoaster of emotions.

“One minute you are up and on a high, the next you are as low as you can be.

“You accept that when you come into it. With many highs there have to be lows.

“We have to learn from what happened as best we can and use it as motivation.

“If there is anything to be gained from it, it is that our players know they are good players but on Saturday they were not good enough. We have to be better.

“We deserved the opportunity we got on Saturday and we did not take it.

We also deserve the opportunity we have on Sunday and we have to make sure we do everything we can to take it.

“There are no guarantees around, but as long as we give everything we have got then even if we lose it will not be the be all and end all.

“We are playing against a good team. It will be a 50/50 game and we will be confident.”