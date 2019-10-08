AFC Fylde v Chesterfield preview: No time to feel sorry for ourselves says boss Dave Challinor

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor says the destination of his side’s fixtures should have no bearing on their results.

It comes as the under-performing Coasters return to Mill Farm tonight to take on National League strugglers Chesterfield on the back of three straight defeats.

The latest of those losses came at Torquay United on Saturday, where Fylde conceded in second-half stoppage-time.

It means Challinor’s men have still only won the one game away from home this season, with three victories coming at Mill Farm.

But the Fylde boss believes his side should be picking up wins irrespective of whether they’re playing at home or away.

“I don’t think home form is that relevant, because we’ve come away from home at the weekend and we should have won,” Challinor said.

“So it doesn’t matter where you play, it doesn’t matter who you play against, it’s about doing what is required.

“Chesterfield is a different proposition to what Torquay were. I’d imagine they’ll have a different shape and will potentially be more direct.

“It’s a different game and we’ve just got to play that game.

“We played the game well against Torquay and not come away with anything, which is disappointing and will challenge the players mentally.

“We should have got a lot more than we got but we can’t feel sorry for ourselves because we’ve got to get back to work.

“Hopefully we make good decisions on Tuesday that are enough for us to win it.”

Fylde were dealt another injury blow at Plainmoor on Saturday, with left-back Scott Duxbury forced to withdraw after the half-hour mark.

“Dux is potentially developing a problem in and around his groin,” Challinor revealed.

“He knew nothing of it but he woke up on the morning of the game feeling something and he mentioned it to us.

“If you had asked me about it before the game I might have hazarded a guess that he may not last.

“But Kyle (Jameson) went on and did a good job and grew into it. In the second half he really played it like a centre-half by winning headers and being dominant but he also got himself forward at the other end.

“He made some really positive runs and got himself in some good areas.

“You’ve got a squad and ultimately people have to do jobs but we’ll see how things go and if we need to bring bodies in if necessary if we’re getting a little bit thin.

“We looked at it in pre-season, and based on what we’ve seen from Kyle so far, we think he can do a comfortable enough job for us there.

“He’s shown some signs going forward that were probably better than what we thought.”

The Coasters were, however, boosted by the return of full-back Luke Burke, who had previously been told he was surplus to requirements.

But the defender has now returned to the fold, with Challinor adding: “There was an issue with Burkey and it was dealt with.

“He would have been back involved sooner but he picked up an ankle problem in training after the bounce game we played.

“That set him back and he was out for two or three weeks and he’s probably still a little bit short.

“You push it as far as you can and he gets 70 or 75 minutes which will do him the world of good.

“We’ve got to get him back to full fitness now, but he did well and generally we did really well but again we’ve gone away with nothing.”

Tonight’s opponents Chesterfield, who have yet to win away from home this season, sit inside the bottom four on just 12 points.

Fylde, meanwhile, are 19th with 16 points to their name after 15 games.