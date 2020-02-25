AFC Fylde v Notts County called off less than an hour before kick-off

AFC Fylde's home match against Notts County has been called off less than hour before the scheduled 7.45pm kick-off.

The National League fixture had survived a pitch inspection at 1pm, when the club stated the match would go ahead barring further deterioration in the weather.

However, more rain around 5pm left the pitch unplayable and Fylde issued the following statement at 6.50: "The club have made every effort to get the game on, and have been in constant communication with all parties - please accept our apologies, and we wish everyone a safe journey home."

Relegation-threatened Fylde are second-bottom and nine points from safety. They are not scheduled to play again in the league until a week on Saturday, when they face Solihull Moors.

They are due to welcome Harrogate Town to Mill Farm this Saturday in the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy