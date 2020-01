AFC Fylde's National League fixture at home to Notts County this evening has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The referee conducted a pitch inspection at 5.30pm and called the game off following prolonged heavy rain.

The new date for the fixture will be announced in due course and all tickets purchased for the original fixture will be valid.

Tonight's North West Counties League match between AFC Blackpool and St Helens Town has also been rained off.