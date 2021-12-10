AFC Fylde welcome back Perkins for Darlington trip but can afford no more injuries for Christmas

The National League North leaders are still without the injured Luke Burke, Stephen Dobbie, Joe Piggott, Nathan Shaw and captain Alex Whitmore, while Chris Neal and Danny Philliskirk have been out of the side for personal reasons.

It made last weekend’s 4-1 home win over Blyth Spartans, which preserved Fylde’s two-point lead at the top, all the more satisfying for Bentley.

Fylde boss Jim Bentley (right) and assistant Nick Chadwick applaud the supporters after the 4-1 win over Blyth Spartans Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

He told The Gazette: “We do have issues at the minute, with players unavailable for family reasons as well as injuries, so we are stretched. In our daily staff meetings it seems all we are discussing are injured players.

“We had an inexperienced bench against Blyth, with academy lads and a teenager on loan from Preston (Ethan Walker). But we have players who are staking a claim, we are still winning games and we’re top of the table.

“Perkins will be back and one or two others are making good progress. This weekend might be too early for them but they could be involved against Solihull Moors in the FA Trophy next week.”

It’s why Bentley made no apologies for substituting two-goal hero Nick Haughton last weekend, saying he couldn’t risk adding to those injury problems.

Bentley revealed his top scorer was “desperate” to stay on and complete a hat-trick against Blyth but other considerations were paramount for the Coasters boss.

“Nick’s a key player for us and it was a slippy surface, and the way injuries are going for us it was an opportunity to wrap him up,” said the boss after his side extended their unbeaten run at Mill Farm to 18 games.

“You’d never forgive yourself if Nick gets injured when you are four up and misses a couple of games.

“Nick has come up with another man of the match and could easily have had four or five, but it was one of those occasions when the manager has to step in.

“It shows the importance of having a strong squad because we are still top of the league but it’s key that we get players back as soon as we can. We can’t afford to have this injury list for too much longer.”

The reoccurrence of Piggott’s hip injury is a frustration for Fylde and Bentley said: “He has six goals for us and I’m 100 per cent certain he will get into double figures.”

Young striker Owen Robinson made his debut off the bench, replacing Haughton against Spartans, and Bentley added: “He’s done well and is an enthusiastic, honest kid, who trains well,

“He is one of our own, coming through the ranks. He got into some good areas and could maybe have got a goal himself. He’s certainly one for the future and he’ll be pleased with his performance.”

So will Sam Osborne, who scored his first goal for the club. The manager added: “Ossie has had a couple of opportunities recently and he really came into his own at Telford, where he showed what he is capable of, and he took his chance well on Saturday.

“When he was fed through by Nick, you thought, ‘Go on, show a bit of composure’ and he did. It was a fantastic finish.”

Darlington stand 14th but Bentley will want to field as strong a squad as he can. He said: “Darlington have been up and down and they have Jake Cassidy suspended, though they still have one of the top strikers in the league in Luke Charman. They are a very capable outfit who will be looking to put a marker down.

“We had a narrow win over them last season and we are expecting a tough game, but our mindset is that we want to stay top of the table.”

Squires Gate face the toughest of tasks in the North West Counties League tomorrow, when they visit leaders Macclesfield.

Last Saturday’s defeat by Congleton Town has left Gate 15th in the premier division.

AFC Blackpool are without a fixture in first division north this weekend.