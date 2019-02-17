AFC Fylde 0 Chesterfield 1: Early goal sees the Coasters lose at Mill Farm

AFC Fylde were frustrated by a dogged Chesterfield side who claimed a priceless 1-0 victory at Mill Farm thanks to Marc Antoine Fortune’s 12th minute strike.

Fortune’s goal was the difference as Fylde failed to capitalise on other teams at the top of the table dropping points.

Coasters boss Dave Challinor stuck with the same XI that was held to a 1-1 draw at Maidstone United last week, and within two minutes, they had created a golden chance.

A superb inswinging cross from Nick Haughton to the back post was headed back into the six-yard box but Danny Philliskirk could only head over from six yards.

Haughton was a constant source of danger and he dragged a low shot just wide with Shwan Jalal beaten.

The visitors then took the lead with their first real chance of the game.

Fortune managed to beat two Coasters defenders on the edge of the box before firing into the bottom right corner, although it looked as though the ball had bobbled in front of keeper Jay Lynch.

The dangerous Danny Rowe looked to test the keeper early on, firing just over the bar from 30 yards.

The Coasters grew back into the game as the half wore on and Haughton had the chance to even the scores as Ryan Croasdale found him in space 25 yards out but his effort was tipped over by Jalal.

Haughton was on a one-man mission as he glided past a number of blue shirts before curling a 20-yard effort which hit the post and bounced back out to Ash Hemmings, who skewed the rebound wide.

The visitors had another chance just before the break as Lee Shaw teed up Scott Boden, whose curled effort from the edge of the box was wide of the target.

Alex Reid replaced Hemmings at the break and he had the first half-chance after the restart, heading over from a Timi Odusina cross.

Haughton again looked to cause problems and he teed up Croasdale to let fly from 25 yards but his effort was always rising over the bar.

Fortune continued to impress for the visitors, and after beating Neill Byrne, his low shot went narrowly the wrong side of the post.

Dan Bradley was next to try his luck from range but his 20 yard effort was well saved by Jalal.

Haughton again caused problems with a fierce strike from 25 yards but Jalal did well to tip it over the bar.

Fylde then hit the upright once again as Bradley’s cross-cum-shot beat Jalal but came back off the post and Serhat Tasdemir could not get there first to convert.

Rowe fired wide from the edge of the box and was denied by another Jalal save with a couple of minutes left.

Defeat now leaves Fylde looking to bounce back when they host Havant and Waterlooville on Tuesday.

Coasters’ assistant manager Colin Woodthorpe was in a reflective mood afterwards, saying: “It’s frustrating, we’ve huffed and puffed to create chances but it wasn’t our day. These things happen though and we move onto Tuesday.”

AFC Fylde: Lynch, Odusina (Tasdemir 75), Byrne, Tunnicliffe, Francis-Angol, Croasdale, Philliskirk (Walters, 68), Bradley, Hemmings (Reid 46), Haughton, Rowe. Subs not used: Bond, Crawford.

Chesterfield: Jalal, Hollis, Evans, Yarney, Weston, Smith, Weir, Chapman, Shaw (Barry, 81), Fortune (McKay, 82), Boden (Denton 90). Subs not used: Binnom-Williams, Anyon.

Referee: Marc Edwards.

Attendance: 2,175.