AFC Fylde 1 Biggleswade Town 0: Coasters labour to FA Trophy victory

Nick Haughton opened his account for AFC Fylde at Mill Farm on Saturday but it did little to detract from an afternoon of frustration for Fylde.

His moment of brilliance in the first half ensured that Fylde progressed into the third round of the Buildbase FA Trophy, but it could have been so different.

Biggleswade Town had the first real sight of goal with Joe White holding the ball up before unleashing a low drive goalwards that Russ Griffiths was equal to.

Fylde’s first real chance of the first half fell to Danny Philliskirk, who was found unmarked in the box and did enough to guide it goalwards.

However, a melee of green shirts ensured that the ball was deflected behind, albeit fortunately.

Biggleswade continued to add pressure throughout the half and almost took the lead when an unmarked White nodded a superb cross from Jack Bradshaw agonisingly wide.

Just before half-time, however, it was the Coasters who took the lead.

Finding space in the middle, Haughton sized up his effort from almost 25 yards before powering it beyond the helpless Sam Donkin and netting his first since his move from Salford City.

The second half started with the National League side in the driving seat.

Haughton was unlucky not to double his tally as two efforts were denied in quick succession.

Haughton then set Serhat Tasdemir through one-on-one with an inch-perfect pass, only for the teenager to fire wide after pressure from the covering defender.

The Waders’ best opportunity came after a misjudged defensive header from Jordan Tunnicliffe allowed White a golden chance to level the scores.

Bearing down on goal, White sent a well-timed half-volley thundering back off the crossbar with Griffiths well beaten.

Although chances started to appear for both sides, it was again Biggleswade Town who seemed most likely to score the next goal.

However, it looked like The Waders were not to have any luck, as Bradley Bell was presented with a golden opportunity four minutes from time, heading wide from just five yards.

Academy player Sheldon Green came on for his first team debut and looked dangerous in his little time on the ball, but even this wasn’t enough to appease Coasters’ manager Dave Challinor.

AFC Fylde: Griffiths, Birch, Tunnicliffe, Brewitt, Francis-Angol, Montrose, Philliskirk, Haughton, Gnahoua (Bond 69), Rowe, Tasdemir (Green 80). Subs not used: Lynch, Byrne, Stanley.

Biggleswade Town: Donkin, Bradshaw, Walster, Forbes, Smith, Longe-King, McNamara (Donnelly 85), Nwaboukei (Bell 59), White, Ball, Makoma (Brooks 70). Subs not used: Kirkpatrick, Allinson.