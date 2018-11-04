AFC Fylde 1 Leyton Orient 3: Tightest defence in league suddenly springs leaks

AFC Fylde lost for the first time in 10 National League games as a brace from Josh Koroma inspired Leyton Orient to an impressive win at Mill Farm.

READ MORE: Young Fylde ace Tasdemir told to back himself

The in-form east Londoners were clinical as Koroma’s double added to the prolific Macauley Bonne’s early strike, Fylde equalising through their own hotshot Danny Rowe.

Fylde made two changes to the side that had beaten Gateshead on Tuesday, with Serhat Tasdemir and Luke Burke replacing Gime Toure and Arlen Birch.

The visitors took the lead just four minutes in.

Koroma pushed Jordan Tunnicliffe off the ball and squared for the league’s top scorer Bonne to fire his 13th of the campaign past Jay Lynch from 12 yards.

Orient were forced into an early change as Charlie Lee went off injured and was replaced by James Brophy, who impressed down the left wing.

The Coasters grew into the game and were level on 20 minutes.

Ryan Croasdale found Rowe in space 25 yards out and the frontman made no mistake, firing into the bottom left corner to stay within a goal of Bonne in the league’s goalscoring charts.

New Fylde signing Nick Haughton showed his ability and goal threat on his second start, twice dropping the shoulder and testing ‘O’s keeper Dean Brill with shots from range.

Orient regained the lead two minutes before the break with a piece of magic from Koroma.

The young winger burst through two Fylde defenders before curling the ball past Jay Lynch into the top right corner, much to the delight of the near 400 travelling supporters.

Fylde started the second half the brighter but it was Orient who would extend their lead further.

Tunnicliffe misjudged the bounce of the ball and Bonne slipped in Koroma, who was allowed to run at goal and wrong-foot Lynch with a strike into the left corner on 51 minutes.

Fylde continued to search for a way back into the game but Orient remained disciplined in defence and frustrated the hosts.

Brill was forced into a smart save, thwarting Tasdemir’s shot on the turn.

Gime Toure and Joe Cardle came on for the Coasters in the final half-hour, and although both had some success down the right side Fylde were struggling to test keeper Brill.

Fylde had the wind against them but did create chances, the right flank proving an effective route to goal.

But despite some excellent deliveries from Burke and later from Cardle, the only Fylde player to go close was Danny Philliskirk with a header which passed wide of the left post.

Orient continued to frustrate Fylde, who had leaked only seven goals in 18 league games before Saturday, when they could have conceded a fourth in added time.

Koroma unleashed another powerful effort which Lynch was able to parry away for a corner.

The result lifts Orient a place to second, while Fylde slip one to sixth.

The Coasters don’t play again for a fortnight due to their FA Cup exit.

Fylde: Lynch,Burke (Burke 77)),Byrne,Tunnicliffe,Francis-Angol,Croasdale,Philliskirk,Bond,Tasdemir (Cardle 70),Rowe,Haughton

Orient: Brill, Clay, Coulson, Lee (Brophy 10), Widdowson, Ekpiteta, McAnuff, Gorman, Dayton (Alabi 80), Koroma, Bonne

Referee: Marc Edwards

Attendance: 2,142