AFC Fylde 6 Havant and Waterlooville 2: Two for Tunnicliffe in Mill Farm goal frenzy

Fylde bounced back from their home defeat to Chesterfield with a memorable display against struggling Havant and Waterlooville.

Fylde made three changes, with Andy Bond and Tom Crawford restored to the midfield and Arlen Birch back in defence.

The Hawks came to Mill Farm seeking a much-needed three points to lift them out of the bottom four and they opened the scoring, though the Coasters were dominant from the start.

The hosts were the first to threaten when Nick Haughton effort tested keeper Ben Dudzinski in the fourth minute.

Havant’s Andreas Robinson then created several chances for the visitors. Fylde keeper Jay Lynch’s first test came when Wes Fogden just missed at the far post from a dangerous cross.

This saw Havant grow into the game, with Matt Patterson a constant worry for Fylde’s defence.

On 14 minutes he was played through and judged to have been brought down by Lynch inside the box.

The controversial penalty was neatly slotted into the bottom right corner by Patterson himself, giving the five travelling supporters cause for early optimism.

The Coasters came back into the game and equalised on 20 minutes.

Danny Rowe couldn't capitalise on Zaine Francis-Angol's teasing cross but the ball fell to Ryan Croasdale, whose shot was deflected off a Havant defender and looped over Dudzinski.

Fylde took the lead three minutes into stoppage time, when Haughton curled in a corner from the left and Jordan Tunnicliffe headed home.

The Hawks introduced Luton Town loanee Jack James to replace the injured Rory Williams but he could not prevent the home side dominated the second half.

They stretched their lead on 57 minutes, when Crawford's brilliant ball split the defence and found Rowe, who turned his man and curled a shot home for his 22nd league goal of the season.

Fylde maintained authority and increased their advantage from a powerful Rowe free- kick, which took two rebounds before man of the match Tunnicliffe finally slotted in for his brace in the 69th minute

Recent signing Alex Reid was brought on to replace Rowe for the final 15 minutes with a view to important fixtures ahead.

This was followed almost immediately by a fantastic goal from Crawford, who leapt to head home Birch's precise cross.

Fylde's three substitutes combined as Ash Hemmings and Reid released the onrushing Serhat Tasdemir for a wonderstrike into the top corner from the edge of the box. However, Reid was ruled offside.

Havant pulled one back against the run of play in the 88th minute, when top scorer Alfie Rutherford tapped home after a collision with Lynch.

But Fylde had the final say with the final goal of a thrilling night, Tasdemir cutting in from the left to tee up Hemmings for a powerful strike into the bottom right corner in stoppage time.

Fylde remain fourth, five points behind new leaders Wrexham, and boss Challinor said: "We started really brightly. We’d spoken about playing with freedom and the goal just before half-time gave us the belief to go and win the game in the second half, which we did fantastically well.

“We’d spoken about being open, moving the ball quickly, getting bodies forward and playing with sharpness, and I thought we did that really well.”