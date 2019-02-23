AFC Fylde are hopeful of some good news concerning Norwich City loanee

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor says Mason Bloomfield’s recovery is on track as he hopes the Norwich City loanee will return for the final stretch of the season.

The 22-year-old has been back running at the Championship club as he continues to recover from injury.

Bloomfield suffered a compound fracture to an arm just 23 minutes into his Coasters debut during their 3-2 defeat at Bromley in January.

Fylde expected Bloomfield to be out for six to eight weeks with Challinor revealing he is on track to make a return.

Challinor said: “We have had good news regarding Mason.

“He is set to see a specialist on March 5 and his recovery is going well so far.

“We are hoping he will be back for the final run-in.”

That could mean Bloomfield will return to Mill Farmfor the final run-in as the Coasters eye promotion to the EFL and FA Trophy glory.

Challinor said: “With so many teams involved, it could be anyone.

“With 12 games to go and the fixtures ahead it is in our hands. If we win our games we can win the league.”