AFC Fylde beat Barnet on penalties to win through to FA Trophy semi-finals

AFC Fylde won through to the semi-finals of the Buildbase FA Trophy with a 4-1 penalty shoot-out success over Barnet after a goalless tie at Mill Farm.

Both sides had been unable to hit the target in 120 minutes of their last-eight clash but Fylde were faultless from the spot, substitute striker Alex Reid converting the winning penalty after Danny Philliskirk, Nick Haughton and Andy Bond had all made no mistake.

In contrast only Jack Barham could score from 12 yard for Barnet in between Callum Reynolds and Wes Fonguck hitting the woodwork.

Fylde made just one change to the side which hammered Havant and Waterlooville 6-2 in the league four days earlier, Serhat Tasdemir replacing the cup-tied Dan Bradley, though manager Dave Challinor would replace both Ryan Croasdale and top scorer Danny Rowe within the first half-hour, bringing on Philliskirk and Reid.

The visitors, who are just two points above the National League relegation zone, had the better of the opening 20 minutes against their high-flying hosts, though the first chance of note fell Fylde's way on 24 minutes, when Bees keeper Mark Cousins pushed Haughton's ferocious volley wide for a corner.

Three minutes later, Fylde number one Jay Lynch was called into action at the other end, punching clear a curling effort by Mady Elito which looked destined for the top corner.

Reid replaced Rowe after 28 minutes and went close to breaking the deadlock just past the half-hour, heading narrowly wide from Arlen Birch's cross.

Both sides had one more opportunity just before the interval, Barnet's Fonguck firing straight at Lynch, while Reid was again off-target with a header.

Barnet would have the first opportunity of the second half, Shaq Coulthirst curling a low effort just wide of the right post four minutes in.

Philliskirk's 25-yard drive does not miss the top left corner by much and Fylde had a better chance on 56 minutes, when Haughton's fine run released Bond, who skewed his shot wide.

Another teasing run by Haughton set up a further shooting chance 10 minutes later but his effort from outside the box was blocked.

Both sides continued to struggle to test the keepers, Barnet's Andre Boucaud firing well over from a short corner and Bond similarly wayward following a free-kick at the other end.

Fylde pressed in the dying minutes in a bid to avoid extra-time but two Haughton efforts flew wide as did one in between by Zaine Francis-Angol.

Fylde took the momentum into extra-time as Cousins was forced into saves from Philliskirk and Haughton.

But four minutes before the break Barnet had the best chance so far when Fonguck's cross reached substutite Simeon Akinola at the far post but somehow his effort was blocked on the line.

There were worried moments for Fylde five minutes into the second period as Lynch saved from Akinola and fellow sub Barham shot wide.

An unmarked Akinola had one more chance but headed over, and when Haughton's final effort at the other end was stopped by Cousins the tie went to penalties.

The draw for the two-legged semi-finals will be made on talkSPORT from 12.15pm on Monday. The other quarter-final results were Brackley 1 Leyton Orient 2, Solihull Moors 1 AFC Telford 2 and Stockport 1 Maidstone 1 (to be replayed).

Next month's semi-finals will be played on the 16th and 23rd, forcing Fylde to rearrange fixtures at home to Dagenham and Redbridge and away to Gateshead.

Fylde: Lynch, Francis-Angol, Birch, Byrne, Tunnicliffe, Bond, Croasdale (Philliskirk 16), Crawford, Tasdemir (Green 96), Haughton, Rowe (Reid 28); not used: Phillips, Burke, Odusina.

Barnet: Cousins, Johnson, Reynolds, Robson, Coulthirst, Taylor, Boucaud, Fonguck, Elito, Sweeney, Mason-Clark; subs: Martrevics, Alexander, Akinola, Barham, Charles

Fourth-placed Fylde are now six points behind National leaders Wrexham, who drew 1-1 at Gateshead but have played a game more. Eastleigh and Harrogate Town have climbed into the play-off zone.