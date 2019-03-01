AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor has injury doubts ahead of Maidenhead United meeting

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor says England C squad member Ryan Croasdale is a doubt for their National League clash with Maidenhead United on Saturday.

Croasdale was one of two Coasters players who were named in Paul Fairclough’s 16-man squad to face Wales next month.

The non-league Three Lions head to Salford City’s Peninsula Stadium for their next game on Tuesday March 19.

Croasdale has been joined in the squad by fellow Fylde midfielder James Hardy.

The duo are two of just four remaining members of last year’s thrilling clash in Barry, where England won the reverse fixture 3-2.

However, Croasdale is a doubt to feature in Fylde’s next National League game when they host Maidenhead United on Saturday.

He pulled up with a tight hamstring 18 minutes into their FA Trophy quarter-final penalty shootout win over Barnet last weekend.

Challinor, nevertheless, does not see it being a long-term injury.

He said: “Croasy’s hamstring tightened up a little bit.

“The ball hit him in the back of the hamstring and he has got a mark.

“We got him off in good time. We thought it was a potential tweak of a hamstring but it now might turn out to be a dead leg scenario.

“The muscle just seized up. Fingers crossed we have no need to rush anything.

“We will see where he is before Saturday.

“We have really positive signs and I’m not too concerned to be honest.”

Serhat Tasdemir and top scorer Danny Rowe also had to come off in that Trophy clash which now sees Challinor facing one of his former clubs, Stockport County, in the semi-finals later this month.

Back in the National League, however, Challinor’s fourth-placed men are preparing to host Maidenhead with Rowe in contention to figure.

The striker was ill prior to the Trophy clash but has been back training this week.

Tasdemir, for his part, joins Croasdale on Challinor’s list of doubts for tomorrow.

He said: “Toums has not played a massive amount of minutes, and as the game went beyond 90, he just felt the top of his thigh.

“Again it has improved within a couple of days.

“Rowey is not a doubt but the other two are.

“Rowey had sickness and diarrhoea. He trained on Friday prior to the game, he felt fine but then starting a game at full intensity took it out of him.

“He was half an hour and was struggling. Rowey will be fine.”