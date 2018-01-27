AFC Fylde boss expects a quiet deadline day

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor says he doesn’t expect much movement in or out of Mill Farm before Wednesday night’s transfer deadline.

While the transfer window doesn’t apply for non-league clubs, the Coasters’ business could be affected by what league clubs do between now and Wednesday night.

But Challinor insists he is happy with his squad at the current moment in time and is in no hurry to act.

He said: “We’re pretty happy with what we’ve got so our main focus will be on looking to extend the current loan deals that are in place.

“Jonny Smith (on loan from Bristol City) is pretty much done so that should be announced in the next day or two.

“We’re also hoping to extend Luke Burke’s loan from Wigan.

“So I do not envisage much movement between now and next week but there could be some scope to do something. But it might be dependent on what becomes available.”

The Coasters travel to Woking this afternoon looking for their fourth consecutive win.

Their 3-0 victory against Maidstone saw them climb up to sixth in the National League table.