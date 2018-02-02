AFC Fylde boss had no bids for Rowe and co

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor revealed the club received NO bids for hotshot Danny Rowe or any other player on deadline day, and says that even if they had he doubts the Coasters would have sold as they bid to make history.

A run of six wins from seven games propelled Fylde into the National League play-off zone, and although they slipped to ninth with last weekend’s first defeat of 2018 at Woking, Challinor’s men aim to get their promotion bid back on track when Eastleigh visit Mill Farm tomorrow.

Fylde welcome the mid-table Hampshire club with all of their personnel still intact, and with top scorer Rowe ready to lead the line and a push for back-to-back promotions in the second half of the season.

And despite speculation linking League One side Bradford with a late swoop for the league’s 16-goal leading scorer, Challinor says no bids were tabled

Speaking of Rowe, Challinor told The Gazette: “No whispers from our perspective, no phonecalls or anything.

“I saw one thing on Twitter that said we had accepted a £500,000 bid for Danny Rowe from Bradford.

“I suspect if someone had bid £500k for him he might not be our player.

“But there was nothing to turn down or to take anyone’s focus away from where we are.

“We have got ourselves in a position where we have an opportunity to achieve again this year and everyone is a big part of that.”

Wednesday’s deadline did not apply non-league clubs but was the final opportunity for Football League clubs to tempt their players.

Challinor added: “January is always a difficult one.

“I suppose a lot of clubs are dictated to by their ambitions for the remainder of the season in terms of moving players on.

“We have had a really good January and have given ourselves a shot. Even if we had received any bids for players I think we would have turned them away because we have our own ambitions and hopes to achieve something this year.

“Obviously your best players are a big part of that and I’m happy we have kept everyone together, though we were not really too concerned throughout January that we were going to lose anyone.”

When it comes to team selection to face Eastleigh, Challinor has options across the board.

He’s been boosted by the return from injury of Henry Jones and James Hardy, and says the fight for shirts is good going forward.

Challinor added: “We are fully fit. There is only really Josh Langley out (knee ligaments) and we are looking start of April for him.

“James Hardy and Henry Jones both played in the Lancashire Senior Cup win at Oldham on Tuesday, so the minutes will do those two the world of good.

“They have brought themselves back into contention and we have a really strong squad.

“There is a large group of hungry lads breathing down the necks of those who have been playing, which from my perspective is great because I want them all dying to start the games and be in the squad, and then to keep the shirt.

“I want the ones trying to get those shirts off them be disappointed but do everything they can to take their opportunity when it comes round.

“Healthy competition for places will give us real emphasis going forward.”