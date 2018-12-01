AFC Fylde boss warns of Sutton United’s threat

Dave Challinor is expecting another close encounter when his AFC Fylde side take on Sutton United at Mill Farm today.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw at Gander Green Lane earlier in the season, having both won one and lost one in the two fixtures last season.

Sutton have not won in their last five but remain eighth in the National League table and in contention for a play-off spot.

“The games between us are normally very close,” Challinor told The Gazette.

“We’ve both won one and we’ve drawn one, but even in the wins there’s only ever been a goal in it.

“It’s a team who have been in and around the play-offs the last few years and I thoroughly expect them to be up there again.

“It’s going to be really tough, we know what they’re about and how they go about things, but we will make sure we perform and hopefully we can pick up another win to keep the run going.”

The Coasters earned their second successive win on Tuesday night with a deserved three points at Hartlepool United.

Danny Rowe and new signing Arthur Gnahoua were on the scoresheet in their 2-1 win, which took them up to fourth in the league table.

The Coasters will be looking to extend their run with another win on home turf this afternoon, and they will be boosted by a virtually full-strength side according to Challinor.

“We’re fine from Tuesday,” he said. “A couple didn’t train on Thursday but that’s more management.

“Lewis (Montrose) obviously gets another week to get in contention, although the bigger picture for him is maybe for the FA Trophy weekend.

“But he gets closer and closer and the only ones that are definitely out are James Hardy and Danny Kane. Aside from that, we’re at full strength.”