AFC Fylde bring in former Fleetwood Town striker on loan

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor hopes new loan signing Alex Reid can fill the attacking void left by the injury blow to Norwich City loanee Mason Bloomfield.

Bloomfield had joined the Coasters until the end of the season but suffered a compound fracture to his arm on his debut in the 3-2 defeat at Bromley last month.

He has returned to Norwich for treatment, but as he recovers, Challinor has brought in Reid from Stevenage on a 93-day loan.

Reid had joined the League Two side from Fleetwood Town in the summer.

The 23-year-old has netted just twice in 13 appearances for Stevenage so far.

However, given his history of scoring goals for Rushall Olympic – as well as spells at Fylde’s National League promotion rivals Solihull Moors and Wrexham on loan last season – Challinor is delighted to have bolstered his attacking options.

Reid is now in contention to make his debut for fourth-placed Fylde at relegation battling Maidstone United on Saturday.

Challinor said: “We have got Alex Reid done in terms of him coming in on loan from Stevenage.

“People will know him locally from Fleetwood.

“He comes in and will hopefully fill the void left by Mason with his injury.

“It is something we have been looking at doing, recruiting in a forward area.

“We have managed to do that. He has come in and has been a good addition for us.

“He has played at Rushall and scored goals there.

“Having been to Rushall and played there, it is another place that is certainly a throwback.

“He’s had loan spells at Wrexham and Sollihull

“He has scored goals, he knows the level, he is a good size physically for us, he has good pace and he will stretch the game and be a good foil for the players we already have.

“Barring any wild complaints about the paperwork he should be available to be involved for us at the weekend which will be a welcome boost at a good time.”

Reid will be unavailable for the Coasters’ FA Trophy replay with Ramsbottom United next week but, should they progress, he would be eligible to take part in the next round.

That, however, is a topic for another day as Reid, who will wear squad number 30 at Mill Farm, looks forward to showing the Coasters’ supporters exactly what he can do.

He said: “I’m a player who likes to play on the shoulder, making runs in behind – always looking to get on the scoresheet,”