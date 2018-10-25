AFC Fylde can concentrate on the league

AFC Fylde’s early exit from the FA Cup is “disappointing” but it presents the Coasters with the chance to concentrate on their promotion charge in the National League.

That’s according to Fylde midfielder Ryan Croasdale, who played in their 3-1 defeat to Chesterfield on Saturday in the fourth qualifying round of the competition.

It means there is to be no repeat of last season’s heroics, where Fylde were 10 minutes away from reaching the third round for the first time in their history only to be denied in extra time in their replay against Wigan Athletic.

Dave Challinor’s men will now turn their attention back to league affairs, where they travel to Maidenhead United on Saturday.

The Coasters, who have lost just one league game all season, are sixth in the National League and just five points off league leaders Salford City.

“There were too many mistakes from members of the team and it’s just so disappointing to be out of the cup so early,” Croasdale said of Saturday’s FA Cup defeat.

“Getting the early goal was good but our reaction could have been more attacking, we sat off too much.

“We want to play the way we want to play but sometimes, like they have proven here, the way Chesterfield play can be very effective.

“With Tom Denton up there he’s hard to deal with but we’re disappointed with our overall performance.

“We’ve got to put this game behind us now and concentrate on the league.

“We’re sixth in the table and we’ve had a really good start.

“We’ve probably had too many draws at times but those draws later in the season will turn out to be good points. So we’ve got to take the positives from everything and focus on the league.”

The 24-year-old is in his first season with Fylde having signed from National League North side Kidderminster Harriers during the summer.

The former England C international, who cost the club £50,000, signed a three-year deal with the Mill Farm club.

Croasdale, who began his career with Preston North End, has made 16 appearances so far this season but he admits he’s not done as well as he might have liked.

When asked if he is happy with his own performances, Croasdale replied: “Probably not on a personal note.

“I know the lads have been fine with me, so from that point of view it’s great.

“But it’s just about getting a feel for the new team and the players around me.

“I know I’ve got to be better on the ball but I will always give 100 per cent and that’s the best thing so far.”

Saturday’s opponents Maidenhead are 18th in the table and have lost their last three games on the spin, scoring just one goal during that period and conceding eight in the process.

The Coasters then return to Mill Farm on Tuesday where they take on play-off rivals Gateshead, who currently sit on the same number of points.