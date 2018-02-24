AFC Fylde captain rejects ‘crisis’ talk

FC Fylde captain Sam Finley has laughed off claims that his side are in ‘crisis’.

The Coasters have suffered back-to-back defeats in the league for the first time since February 2016 following 1-0 reverses against Leyton Orient and Guiseley.

Finley’s side go head-to-head with fellow promotion hopefuls Dover Athletic at Mill Farm this weekend and Finley is keen to get the play-off push back on track.

Finley said: “I thought Leyton Orient were very organised and that they defended well.

“They had everyone behind the ball and we didn’t manage to get in behind them.

“They are an experienced team and we just couldn’t break them down.

“To then get beaten by the team bottom of the league on Tuesday night was massively disappointing.

“I don’t think we deserved to lose but I don’t think we deserved to win either.

“Jonny (Smith) had a chance where he tried to round the goalkeeper but aside from that we created very little.

“I don’t remember Guiseley having much either – it was a nothing game.

“In the position that we are in, we have to grind out results and pick up 1-0 wins. We can’t always be pretty, if we win some games ugly then so be it.

“Because of how well we have done so far this season, everyone is expecting play-offs now.

“At the start of the season we aimed primarily to stay up and now we are right up there.

“Everyone will be saying ‘Fylde have lost two on the bounce, it’s a crisis!’ It’s not a crisis.

“We go out there and win at the weekend and we are right back on track. It’s not the end of the world, it’s just two games that haven’t gone our way.

“Today’s game against Dover is a massive game and a big test.

“I thought we did really well at their place earlier in the season – it was probably one of our best away performances.

“They do like to man-mark so that is a different challenge from what we are used to.

“We will have to win our individual battle and get away from our man and get three points.”