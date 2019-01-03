AFC Fylde defender hopes he has impressed

AFC Fylde defender Tom Brewitt is hoping for a long spell in the team after producing some impressive displays in recent weeks.

The 21-year-old has played in Fylde’s last four games, having previously been forced to bide his time.

The Coasters have won two and drawn the other two in that spell, Brewitt helping Fylde keep another clean sheet on New Year’s Day in their stalemate against Barrow by producing a man-of-the-match display.

That was the return fixture of their 1-1 draw on Boxing Day.

“I think after last week we were a little bit disappointed with our showing at their place,” Brewitt said.

“In this game we neutralised their style and that showed with the amount of chances they created, but it was just a shame we couldn’t get the three points.

“On a personal note it’s always nice to be recognised but the most important thing is keeping a clean sheet, which I strive for every game.

“So far, so good when I’ve been in the team so long may that continue.

“I joined late at the end of August and at the time Tunni (Jordan Tunnicliffe) and (Neill) Byrne were on a run of clean sheets, which was the best record in the league for a long while.

“So I had no right to knock on the manager’s door, you’ve got to pick your battles.

“But now I’ve got my chance, I’ve gone in and thankfully we’ve been unbeaten since I’ve been in the team, so as I say long may that continue.”

Fylde have claimed eight points from their four games over the festive period, a run which has taken them to fourth place in the National League.

“It’s a good tally of points but it’s even better if we go to Bromley on Saturday and get a win,” Brewitt added.

“That will be 11 from 15 and that will make it a very pleasing Christmas period.”

On Brewitt’s recent form, Fylde boss Dave Challinor said: “We’ve got competition for places throughout the squad.

“He’s come in and done a job for us in a back two and in a three. Being able to adapt and change shape is massively important.

“It will be horses for courses at times and if we can see strengths and weaknesses in the opposition then we need to be able enough to change.

“Tom has come in and taken his opportunity. He’s still got plenty to work at and he knows he’s under pressure with the other centre backs.

“He’s got to make sure he keeps his place but he’s started well in what is his first real run of men’s football, coming from U21s and U23s. He’ll keep learning and improving game on game.”