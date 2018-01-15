AFC Fylde deserved dramatic late winner says boss Challinor

Fylde manager Dave Challinor said the late winner was no more than his side deserved against Guiseley.

The Coasters boss said: “It could have been a frustrating afternoon for us but I don’t think that would have been a fair outcome.

“We had enough chances to win three games. The longer it went on, it looked like it was just going to be one of those days when it just wasn’t going to drop for us.

“We deserved to win the game on endeavour alone and when you add in the number of chances it was certainly the right result. We had five one-on-ones in the first 25 minutes and then they score with pretty much their first venture into our area.

“We competed better up the top end of the pitch than we did against Chester on Tuesday. I think the change in shape helped with that and we managed to win a lot more second balls.

“The only thing we didn’t do was take our chances but thankfully we have a man up front who can create that moment of magic.”

And although the performance may not have been the easiest on the eye, the three points were most important for Challinor.

He added: “It’s my job to get us as many points as possible and sometimes you have to adapt how you play to achieve that. We want to play a certain way but I’m not going to apologise if we win games ugly at times.

“We had to find a way to win against a big, physical side and that’s what we’ve done.

“We are up to 42 points now. We want to get to 50 as quickly as possible and we are very close to that now.”