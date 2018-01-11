Search

AFC Fylde extend Jason Taylor contract

Jason Taylor with Fylde boss Dave Challinor
Jason Taylor with Fylde boss Dave Challinor

AFC Fylde have extended Jason Taylor’s contract until the end of the season.

READ MORE: Zaine in pain over Fylde's dropped points
The midfielder, who turns 31 this month, joined on a three-month deal in October and has impressed Coasters boss Dave Challinor during his 12 appearances.

The former Rotherham, Cheltenham and Northampton midfielder said: “I’m really pleased to be here until the end of the season. It been a very successful spell so far. I have been playing games and the team is doing very well, so overall I’m very happy.

“I came out of the team a couple of weeks ago but the lads have done very well since, so I have to be patient. Hopefully I will get my chance again and then it’s up to me to nail down a place in the team.

“I think if we can keep within touching distance of the play-offs, then we have a great chance of breaking in. The league is wide open and this month presents a big opportunity to keep pace with the teams at the top.”