AFC Fylde heed half-time words to delight boss Dave Challinor

Dave Challinor is delighted that his unbeaten AFC Fylde side learned to follow half-time instructions on Saturday.

READ MORE: MATCH REPORT AFC Fylde 4 Dover Athletic 0

Challinor’s Coasters had conceded in the first three minutes of the second half in their previous two National League games but against Dover Athletic at Mill Farm they carried out his orders to the letter – scoring the all-important second goal within minutes of the restart to pave the way for a 4-0 victory which lifted them to third after five games.

The Fylde boss said: “Winning is a great habit and we got our bit of luck with the second (Joe Cardle’s cross flying in), but to score two more goals and get a clean sheet – it could not have gone much better.

“The second goal was always going to be massive because the game was still in the balance, and we scored it at a good time.

“Against Solihull Moors last Tuesday we didn’t take our chances and that could have cost us, but on Saturday we went on to get the third, which killed the game, and the fourth.

“The fourth was great and will do (scorer) James Hardy the world of good. The score may have been flattering but we deserved to win.

“We had played some nice stuff in the first half without making their keeper make many saves. I told them to be a bit more positive and take the bull by the horns. We did that and put in a really good performance.”

Fylde have won all three home games but Challinor is still looking to boost his defence. He added: “We only really had four defenders going into the season. We got Arlen Birch and Danny Kane in but lost Tunni (Jordan Tunnicliffe to injury). We are having to look at bringing more in but it is diffucult to make changes at the back.”

Fylde were able to sign Jim Kellermann on loan from St Mirren last Friday. And although the deal was not completed in time for the midfielder to feature against Dover, he could face Sutton United, who are also unbeaten, this weekend.

“Hopefully Jim will be available,” added Challinor. “The lads have had a couple of days off since Saturday because they have been hard at it for 10 weeks, but now we get ready for Sutton.”