AFC Fylde loanee wants a play-off place

AFC Fylde star Jonny Smith admits his spell with the Coasters has been the ‘best season of his career.’

Smith has impressed since joining Fylde on loan from Bristol City in the summer, scoring nine National League goals in 43 appearances.

The Coasters travel to Wrexham this afternoon with a play-off place up for grabs and Smith hopes to extend the season beyond the clash at the Racecourse Ground.

Smith started his career with the Welsh side, progressing through the academy ranks before being spotted by the Championship club.

Smith said: “It has been a great season and hopefully it doesn’t end today.

“We have to give one more big push now to secure our place in the play-offs and everyone inside our dressing room believes we can do it.

“When I first arrived, even though the club was new to this level, I could tell that the squad was more than good enough to hold their own.

“We started the season a little slowly, dropping points late on in games, but we started winning games which boosted confidence and gained momentum.

“We would have definitely taken a one-off game to get in the play-offs. At the end of the day we just want to go up and this gives us a chance to do that.

“This has been my best season in football for lots of reasons; to play week in, week out, in men’s football in front of big crowds is fantastic.

“To do all that in a squad that is aiming for promotion is even better.

“I have really enjoyed my time here. The fans have been great and so have the players.

“I will be back at Bristol City in July so that they can have a look at me and then we will take it from there.

“I’d love to be back here next year. I’ve loved every minute of this season and it would be a dream to round it off with promotion.”

After a tremendous run of form, Fylde have suffered two disappointing results over the past fortnight.

However, Smith is relishing a return to his old hunting ground.

He added: “I wouldn’t say it was down to nerves, we just haven’t been reaching the levels that we know we are capable of.

“I haven’t seen much of Wrexham this season, aside from our games against them, but they are a huge club with a massive fanbase and it will be a great atmosphere on the day.

“I came up through the academy there from the age of 10 and the club are still important to me.

“It’s a game that every single one of us wants to play in and we are very much looking forward to it.”