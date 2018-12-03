AFC Fylde manager rues visitors’ late equaliser

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor was left to rue two points dropped following Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Sutton United.

The Coasters had led twice through goals from Andy Bond and Gime Toure, the latter coming on 81 minutes.

They were unable to hold on with Kieran Cadogan earning Sutton a point following Bradley Pearce’s earlier goal.

“It was never going to be a great game, conditions were difficult, and a game that probably suited them more than us in terms of the style,” said Challinor.

“But, the first half, we’ve scored one – despite two one-on-ones and hitting the crossbar – without us being great.”

“I said at half-time that, if technically we aren’t great, then the other parts of the game have to be spot on, in terms of physicality and concentration.”

“The goals are carbon copies of each other, going through a string of bodies, and it’s disappointing – you can’t be needing three goals to win a game.”

“If we’re going to be contenders rather than pretenders, then it’s these games you need to win.”