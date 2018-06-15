AFC Fylde midfielder signs on at Mill Farm

AFC Fylde midfielder Andy Bond has signed a new deal with the club.

The 32-year-old, who made 49 appearances in all competitions last season, has penned a new one-year contract at Mill Farm with the option of a further year.

Bond joined the Coasters in June 2016 and was an integral part of the side that lifted the National League North title during his first season with the club before helping them into the National League play-offs during the 2017/18 season.

The former Colchester United man offers versatility to the Coasters’ boss Dave Challinor.

He also admitted that he had never had any doubts as to where his footballing future lay.

“It has taken a bit of work but I’m delighted to get there in the end,” said Bond.

“There was interest from elsewhere, but I am settled here and this was always where I wanted to be.

“Location-wise and the direction the club is going were massive selling points to me.

“I know what the gaffer and the club expect of me – we want to reach the Football League as soon as possible.

“I’m not here as a squad player, I want to be in that starting XI every week and I’ll be doing everything I can to ensure that.

“I don’t mind where I am in the team; whether it’s left-back, right-back, midfield or up front – I’ll give my all as I always have done.”

Bond was part of the Coasters’ side that fell at the first hurdle in the play-offs at Boreham Wood last month.

As a result, he is keen to settle a score next season as the club seeks a Football League place.

Bond added: “I don’t think we can say we over-achieved or under-achieved, you finish where you deserve to finish.

“I think our first season at this level has given us a springboard for next year and we want to do better than what we previously did, it’s as simple as that.

“You get into the play-offs with the aim of getting promoted.

“We fell at the first hurdle and that will be in the back of all our minds going into next season.

“We have to use that disappointment as motivation and put it right next year.

“I want the top spot. I don’t want that feeling of missing out again so the one way to do that is to win the league.”