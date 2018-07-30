AFC Fylde name midfielder Montrose as club captain

AFC Fylde have announced that Lewis Montrose has been appointed as the Coasters’ club captain.

Montrose – who joined the club last season – will captain Dave Challinor’s side into the new National League season which starts on Saturday at home to Bromley.

When asked about his decision to name Montrose as his captain, Challinor said: “Lewis is a natural choice as a captain.

“He has taken the role before and has the total respect from all the players and management within the dressing room.

“He isn’t by any means a shouter and bawler, but he leads by example.

“He trains and plays in a professional manner and is well liked by everyone.

“The group have been fantastic since we’ve come back and shown a real togetherness.

“He won’t be short of any advice if needed. We have the experience of (Andy) Bond, (Danny) Rowe, (Joe) Cardle and (Danny) Philliskirk.

“Add to that Neill Byrne and Ryan Croasdale who both captained their respective clubs last season.

“Everyone, no matter how young or old needs to play their part but someone needs to wear the armband and I’m positive Lewis will be the epitome of our dressing room.”

Montrose added: “It’s a great honour and I am proud to have been given this opportunity by the manager.

“I am really looking forward to the season starting and hopefully we will have another successful campaign.

“We have an ambitious group that wants to give their all, we’ll be pushing game in, game out, week in, week out, to achieve the best league position possible and hopefully go one better than last season.”